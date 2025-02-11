Left Menu

AAP Strategizes Future Amidst Delhi Election Setback

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended an AAP meeting in New Delhi, chaired by Arvind Kejriwal, to discuss Delhi election strategies. Party leaders addressed the setback of winning only 22 seats and discussed the future. Despite challenges, the party remains optimistic about overcoming shortcomings and continuing to progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:42 IST
AAP Strategizes Future Amidst Delhi Election Setback
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday morning, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Singh arrived at Kapurthala House in New Delhi for a meeting convened by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The assembly was aimed at dissecting the Delhi elections and formulating future strategies, according to AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang.

Speaking to ANI, Kang highlighted the routine nature of such gatherings underlining Kejriwal's leadership role. He stressed ongoing government successes in Punjab under Mann's guidance and criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party for its divisive tactics against Punjabis. Kang's sentiments were echoed by Punjab MLA Rupinder Singh, who downplayed the meeting's urgency, describing it as a periodic event held every two to three months with no specific agenda.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Baljit Kaur expressed confidence in the party's resilience despite disheartening election results, where AAP's legislative presence plummeted from 62 to 22 seats. Kaur attributed the BJP's victory to their strategic maneuvers yet pledged improvement and discussed ways to fortify the party's path forward after this electoral upset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025