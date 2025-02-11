AAP Strategizes Future Amidst Delhi Election Setback

On Tuesday morning, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Singh arrived at Kapurthala House in New Delhi for a meeting convened by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The assembly was aimed at dissecting the Delhi elections and formulating future strategies, according to AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang.

Speaking to ANI, Kang highlighted the routine nature of such gatherings underlining Kejriwal's leadership role. He stressed ongoing government successes in Punjab under Mann's guidance and criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party for its divisive tactics against Punjabis. Kang's sentiments were echoed by Punjab MLA Rupinder Singh, who downplayed the meeting's urgency, describing it as a periodic event held every two to three months with no specific agenda.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Baljit Kaur expressed confidence in the party's resilience despite disheartening election results, where AAP's legislative presence plummeted from 62 to 22 seats. Kaur attributed the BJP's victory to their strategic maneuvers yet pledged improvement and discussed ways to fortify the party's path forward after this electoral upset.

(With inputs from agencies.)