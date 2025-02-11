India's Cybersecurity Efforts: Combatting Mule Accounts with AI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced a strategic initiative to utilize artificial intelligence in detecting mule accounts, in collaboration with the Reserve Bank and banks nationwide. This was revealed during a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting on 'Cyber Security and Cyber Crime', held in the nation's capital.

Shah emphasized the necessity of preemptively closing mule accounts to inhibit cyber fraud, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'stop-think-take action'. He highlighted the extensive usage of the I4C portal, where numerous FIRs have been lodged, and emphasized the blocking of apps and websites as part of national security efforts.

Additionally, Shah reported the proliferation of cyber infrastructure, which includes setting up Cyber Crime Forensic Training Labs across states and union territories. Training initiatives on the 'CyTrain' platform were also highlighted, noting substantial registration and certificate issuance to police personnel, as part of efforts to bolster cybersecurity expertise and resilience.

