Uttar Pradesh Exceeds Devotee Target at Maha Kumbh Mela

Uttar Pradesh has surpassed its target of 450 million attendees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, as revealed by the latest figures released on Tuesday morning. With two major bathing festivals still remaining, the total could well exceed 500 million devotees, highlighting the event's massive spiritual significance.

Even though the three Amrit Snans—Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami—have concluded, enthusiasm among visitors remains high. Devotees continue to flock from across India and abroad, driven by faith and the desire for spiritual merit at the sacred confluence of Triveni Sangam.

Notably, the gathering has seen participation from prominent figures such as President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state government has taken measures to accommodate the influx of pilgrims, with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasizing the government's commitment to supporting the event. The festival continues until Mahashivratri on February 26, 2025.

