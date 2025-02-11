Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath and BJP Leaders Pay Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with BJP leaders, paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Lucknow. Emphasizing his ideology, leaders reiterated their commitment to his principles, inspiring Prime Minister Modi's mission of inclusive growth. Pandit Deendayal's philosophy continues to guide the BJP's approach to governance and public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:33 IST
Yogi Adityanath and BJP Leaders Pay Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay
UP CM Adityanath pays tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Lucknow on his death anniversary, highlighting the nation's collective remembrance of the late leader.

Adityanath cited Upadhyay's belief that the nation's progress must be measured by the happiness of its least fortunate citizens. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, along with other ministers and party leaders, joined in paying their respects.

Simultaneously, BJP leaders convened at the party headquarters in New Delhi, where BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj linked Upadhyay's ideology to Prime Minister Modi's inclusive growth agenda. She noted that Modi's mantra, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas," was inspired by Upadhyay's philosophy. Leaders vowed to adhere to Upadhyay's principles, which have long influenced the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and continue to guide the BJP's efforts in public policy and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

