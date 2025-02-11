Creditors Recover Rs 3.58 Lakh Crore Under Insolvency Law
Creditors have recovered Rs 3.58 lakh crore from 1,119 cases under India's insolvency law by December 31, 2024. Meanwhile, 2,707 cases resulted in liquidation. Final reports state creditors realised Rs 0.13 lakh crore from 1,274 cases, with resolution amounts market-driven and asset quality-dependent.
Official data reveals that creditors have successfully recovered Rs 3.58 lakh crore through the resolution of 1,119 cases under India's insolvency law, as reported by December 31, 2024.
Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra, informed Rajya Sabha that 2,707 cases have concluded in liquidation orders, citing statistics from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).
The minister noted that while 1,119 cases have yielded resolution plans with substantial recoveries, 1,274 cases saw creditors realizing Rs 0.13 lakh crore. However, data on the amounts waived in settlements is unavailable, and market-driven realizations depend on asset quality at the time of resolution.
