Indian Rupee Faces Global Currency Shift Amid US Dollar Surge

The Indian rupee experienced a 3.3% depreciation against the US dollar between October 2024 and January 2025, as reported in the Indian Parliament by the Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary. This downturn, however, is relatively mild compared to some other Asian currencies, which have been more profoundly affected amidst the global market upheavals.

Driven by uncertainties following the US elections, all major Asian currencies have weakened against the US dollar, which saw its index rise by 7% during the same period. Interestingly, the South Korean Won and Indonesian Rupiah depreciated by 8.1% and 6.9%, highlighting the rupee's comparative resilience.

Additionally, contributing factors such as a narrowing interest rate differential between US and India, foreign portfolio investment outflows, and a significant trade deficit have all added pressure to the rupee's valuation. Efforts to manage effective debt and maintain fiscal stability remain key priorities for the government to navigate these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)