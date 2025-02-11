Left Menu

Revolutionizing Insurance: HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Ultimate

HDFC Life, in collaboration with Policybazaar, introduces Click 2 Protect Ultimate, a term insurance product promising 100% claim assurance. Targeting high-earning professionals, the plan offers benefits like premium return, terminal illness coverage, and a smart exit option, ensuring comprehensive financial security and streamlined claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:10 IST

Policybazaar has announced a strategic alliance with HDFC Life to launch the innovative HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Ultimate plan, a term insurance product aimed at delivering complete claim assurance and financial peace of mind to policyholders.

The policy is designed for salaried professionals earning ₹10 lakh or more annually and is available in major urban centers across India. It includes attractive features such as return of premiums on maturity, terminal illness benefit, and the smart exit benefit.

Top executives from both companies emphasized their commitment to customer-centric solutions, stressing the importance of reliability and transparency in the insurance sector. The plan marks a significant step forward in insurance innovation and consumer trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

