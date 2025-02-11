U.S. Stock Market Wavers as Fed Testimony Looms
U.S. stock index futures decreased as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony about tariffs and inflation. Megacap stocks ticked lower, while some steelmakers gained. Powell's testimony might highlight specific thoughts on trade policies. Major indexes saw varied performance, with some stocks rising and others falling.
The U.S. stock market futures fell on Tuesday, ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony. Investors eagerly await insights on tariffs and their impact on inflation within the economy.
As Powell prepares for his semiannual monetary policy testimony, traders focus on inflation data expected Wednesday. Fed officials have avoided discussing trade policies, though they may offer new insights.
Stock performance varied across sectors, with notable rises in steelmaker shares, following President Trump's decision to raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
