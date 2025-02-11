India's Solar Energy Ambition: A Rooftop Revolution
India's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana aims to revolutionize energy consumption by providing rooftop solar power to one crore households by March 2027. As of January 2023, 8.86 lakh households benefited, with ambitious targets for 10 lakh installations by March and 20 lakh by October.
The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY), aiming to revolutionize India's rooftop solar capacity, has positively impacted 8.86 lakh households, according to Union Minister Shripad Naik.
As the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, PMSGMBY aspires to power one crore homes with solar energy by March 2027. However, some regions, including Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, lag in installations.
Minister Naik emphasized the government's commitment to achieving 10 lakh installations by March 2023. Forty-five percent of participating households are reportedly receiving zero electricity bills, despite varying results based on local factors.
