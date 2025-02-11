India's Solar Energy Ambition: A Rooftop Revolution

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY), aiming to revolutionize India's rooftop solar capacity, has positively impacted 8.86 lakh households, according to Union Minister Shripad Naik.

As the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, PMSGMBY aspires to power one crore homes with solar energy by March 2027. However, some regions, including Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, lag in installations.

Minister Naik emphasized the government's commitment to achieving 10 lakh installations by March 2023. Forty-five percent of participating households are reportedly receiving zero electricity bills, despite varying results based on local factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)