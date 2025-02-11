BSF Personnel Trained on Wildlife Protection at India-Bangladesh Border

In a bid to strengthen wildlife conservation efforts along the India-Bangladesh border, the Department of Forests and Environment, in concert with the Border Security Force (BSF), conducted a workshop focusing on 'Wildlife Crimes and Wildlife Protection Act, 1972'. This initiative targeted BSF personnel at the Kilapara (Dalu) camp in Meghalaya, a region frequently plagued by human-elephant conflicts.

Prominent figures from Aaranyak, including Hiten K. Baishya and Ajoy Kumar Das, took center stage during the event. Baishya, Deputy Head of the Elephant Research and Conservation Division, shared in-depth insights on elephant behavior, aiming to equip the BSF with strategies to avoid deadly encounters with wild elephants.

Das, a seasoned advocate, elaborated on the legalities of wildlife crimes under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and its intersections with the BSF Act, 1968. By enlightening the BSF personnel on the dos and don'ts in cases of illegal wildlife trade, Das provided them the legal tools needed to enforce wildlife protection laws effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)