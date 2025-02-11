Left Menu

India-Israel: A Strategic Alliance Against Terrorism

At the India-Israel Business Forum, Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the countries' shared goal of combating terrorism. Highlights included India's strengthening economic infrastructure, a focus on the 10 Ds for future growth, and advancements in 5G and airport expansions, positioning India as a robust economic partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:06 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal emphasized the united front India and Israel present against terrorism while speaking at the India-Israel Business Forum in New Delhi. Highlighting the shared objectives of Prime Ministers from both nations, Goyal framed terrorism as a mutual adversary.

Goyal cited a decade of governmental focus on macroeconomic stability and infrastructure to reach every part of India, which he said allowed the nation to withstand challenges such as Covid-19 and geopolitical tensions. He outlined efforts towards public welfare, crediting these strategies with fortifying India's economic base.

Introducing the concept of the '10 Ds'—including Democracy, Digitalisation, and Development—Goyal projected a future where India relies on its youthful workforce and judicial reliability. He underscored India's growing demand as a significant attraction for Israeli investments in technology and infrastructure.

Goyal delineated ambitious technological goals, including achieving full 5G adoption by 2026 and advancing 6G technology, alongside doubling the country's port and airport networks. These developments, he argued, align with India's stature as the fastest-growing large economy, ensuring sustained economic momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

