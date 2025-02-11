India's 2025 Fiscal Blueprint: Capital Focus in Uncertain Times

The Indian government has announced that almost the entirety of its borrowing for the fiscal year 2025-26 will be channeled towards financing capital expenditure, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This move represents a significant investment in capital assets, amounting to Rs 15.48 lakh crore or 4.3% of GDP, as stated in Parliament on Tuesday.

The ambitious fiscal strategy sets the deficit target at 4.4% of GDP. Amid fluctuating global economic conditions and persistent inflation, the Budget for 2025-26 aims to strike a balance between developmental goals and fiscal responsibility, as Sitharaman addressed during the Lok Sabha discussion on the General Budget.

Despite economic headwinds, including a depreciating rupee, the Finance Minister highlighted the government's ongoing commitment to managing inflation within a 2-6% tolerance band. Furthermore, there will be no cut in state transfers, with Rs 25.01 lakh crore set aside in the upcoming fiscal year.

