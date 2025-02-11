Left Menu

India's 2025 Fiscal Blueprint: Capital Focus in Uncertain Times

In 2025-26, the Indian government plans to allocate nearly all its borrowing to capital expenditure, with an effective amount of Rs 15.48 lakh crore. Amid global uncertainties and inflation issues, the fiscal deficit target is set at 4.4% of GDP. The government prioritizes inflation management and fiscal balance.

The Indian government has announced that almost the entirety of its borrowing for the fiscal year 2025-26 will be channeled towards financing capital expenditure, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This move represents a significant investment in capital assets, amounting to Rs 15.48 lakh crore or 4.3% of GDP, as stated in Parliament on Tuesday.

The ambitious fiscal strategy sets the deficit target at 4.4% of GDP. Amid fluctuating global economic conditions and persistent inflation, the Budget for 2025-26 aims to strike a balance between developmental goals and fiscal responsibility, as Sitharaman addressed during the Lok Sabha discussion on the General Budget.

Despite economic headwinds, including a depreciating rupee, the Finance Minister highlighted the government's ongoing commitment to managing inflation within a 2-6% tolerance band. Furthermore, there will be no cut in state transfers, with Rs 25.01 lakh crore set aside in the upcoming fiscal year.

