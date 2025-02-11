Vedanta's Bold Move: Rs 3,000 Crore NCD Issuance

On Tuesday, Vedanta Ltd revealed its strategy to accumulate Rs 3,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs), as approved by its Committee of Directors.

The company's plan involves issuing 3 lakh unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable NCDs, each with a face value of Rs 1 lakh, on a private placement basis, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Significantly, these NCDs are set to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking a substantial financial maneuver for Vedanta.

