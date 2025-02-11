Left Menu

Booming Tax Revenues: A New Fiscal Milestone

Net direct tax collection has increased by 14.69% to exceed Rs 17.78 lakh crore in the current fiscal year, according to government data. Personal income tax collections rose by 21%, while corporate tax collections increased by 6%. Gross direct tax mop-up reported significant growth, with expectations surpassing initial budget estimates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:54 IST
Booming Tax Revenues: A New Fiscal Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable fiscal development, net direct tax collection has surged by 14.69% to over Rs 17.78 lakh crore, as revealed by the latest figures from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The data highlights a 21% year-on-year growth in personal income tax collections, amounting to approximately Rs 9.48 lakh crore, while corporate tax collections registered a 6% increase, reaching over Rs 7.78 lakh crore between April 1, 2024, and February 10, 2025.

Additionally, securities transaction tax (STT) collections experienced a substantial leap of 65%, totaling Rs 49,201 crore this fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025