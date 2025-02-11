Uttarakhand Embraces Tradition: Mallakhamb Debuts at National Games

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the much-anticipated Mallakhamb competition during the 38th National Games at Van Chetna Kendra, Sports Stadium in Chakarpur, Khatima. Addressing participants from across the nation, he expressed his delight in hosting this event in the state-of-the-art Chakarpur Stadium.

As a testament to the state's commitment to sports excellence, Dhami announced the construction of a boxing hostel at the stadium. "This event allows our athletes to showcase their talent while benefiting from the strengthened infrastructure, funded to the tune of over ₹16 crore," he said. Uttarakhand's young athletes have already secured 81 medals in the games, including 19 golds.

Dhami emphasized the growing global respect for India's traditional sports under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The state has included Yoga and Mallakhamb in the National Games, marking a notable first. "Mallakhamb combines physical skill, mental focus, and ancient heritage—it's our duty to preserve it," Dhami noted, adding that traditional sports will continue to be promoted. He also expressed confidence in Uttarakhand athletes' potential to shine internationally, and announced plans for year-round sports competitions in Tehri Garhwal to nurture emerging talent.

