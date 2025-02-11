IRCTC's Profit Surges 13% in December Quarter

Left Menu

IRCTC, a state-owned company, reported a 13% increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 341.08 crore for the December 2024 quarter. This rise is attributed to higher income, as disclosed in their regulatory filing. An interim dividend has been declared for shareholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:06 IST
State-owned IRCTC reported a notable 13% increase in its consolidated profit after tax, totaling Rs 341.08 crore for the December 2024 quarter. This growth stems from enhanced income levels.

In a comparison with the previous year, the company had recorded a profit after tax of Rs 299.99 crore, according to the regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,281.20 crore from Rs 1,161.04 crore in the year before. The board has sanctioned a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for the fiscal year 2024-25. February 20, 2025, has been designated as the record date for this dividend payment.

