GST Reduction Myths Debunked by Finance Minister Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that no GST rates have increased since its implementation. She highlighted the efforts of the GST Council, comprising state finance ministers, in reducing GST rates from 15.8% to 11.3%. Sitharaman emphasized the Council's role as a collaborative constitutional body.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday addressed concerns regarding an increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST). She assured that no GST rate has been increased since the regime's inception.
In a statement during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman remarked on the reduction in GST rates. The average GST rate now stands at 11.3%, down from an initial 15.8%.
Sitharaman called on members to collaborate with state finance ministers, highlighting the GST Council's detailed work in rate reduction. She reiterated the council's constitutional role and its collective decision-making process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement