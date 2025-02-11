GST Reduction Myths Debunked by Finance Minister Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday addressed concerns regarding an increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST). She assured that no GST rate has been increased since the regime's inception.

In a statement during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman remarked on the reduction in GST rates. The average GST rate now stands at 11.3%, down from an initial 15.8%.

Sitharaman called on members to collaborate with state finance ministers, highlighting the GST Council's detailed work in rate reduction. She reiterated the council's constitutional role and its collective decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)