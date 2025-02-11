Fed's Cautious Approach Amid Strong Economy
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in Senate testimony, emphasized the Fed's cautious stance on interest rate adjustments due to a robust economy with low unemployment and moderate inflation. He highlighted uncertainties arising from potential tariffs and policy changes from the Trump administration, stressing the need for measured economic policies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:32 IST
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized a cautious approach to interest rate changes, citing a robust U.S. economy, steady job growth, and moderate inflation during his Senate testimony.
While Powell noted the potential risks and uncertainties posed by new tariffs and tax reforms under President Trump, he stressed patience in policy adjustments to ensure economic stability.
The Fed's decision to maintain steady rates reflects confidence in current economic conditions, despite unclear outcomes from upcoming domestic policies and potential financial sector changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Central Bank Slashes Interest Rates Amid Easing Inflation
Pakistan's Central Bank Slashes Interest Rates Amid Easing Inflation
Judge Halts Trump Administration's Freeze on Federal Grants
Sweeping Federal Aid Freeze Sparks Legal Battle Against Trump Administration
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants and loans, reports AP.