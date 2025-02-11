Fed's Cautious Approach Amid Strong Economy

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized a cautious approach to interest rate changes, citing a robust U.S. economy, steady job growth, and moderate inflation during his Senate testimony.

While Powell noted the potential risks and uncertainties posed by new tariffs and tax reforms under President Trump, he stressed patience in policy adjustments to ensure economic stability.

The Fed's decision to maintain steady rates reflects confidence in current economic conditions, despite unclear outcomes from upcoming domestic policies and potential financial sector changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)