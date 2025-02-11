Global Financial Markets React to New U.S. Tariffs

In a move that sent ripples across global financial markets, President Donald Trump announced an increase in tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, raising them to 25% from 10%. The announcement led to fluctuations in stock indices and has drawn criticism from international bodies like the European Union.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed the potential economic impacts, affirming that the U.S. economy remains strong, thus delaying any decisions to cut short-term interest rates. His comments came amid caution from investors who are skeptical about the effects of these tariffs on monetary policy.

Despite initial losses, Wall Street showed some recovery. Meanwhile, oil prices climbed due to concerns over supply disruptions from Russia and Iran, although gains were capped by the ongoing tariff concerns. The financial markets are keeping a close watch on upcoming measures and their global ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)