Tragic Collision: Two Dead in Mathura Bus Accident on Yamuna Expressway

A severe accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura claimed two lives and injured over 24 passengers when two buses collided. Emergency teams swiftly responded, transporting the injured to hospitals, while officials initiated an investigation into the cause. Travelers are advised to exercise caution on highways to prevent such tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:42 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a tragic event on Tuesday, two buses collided on the Yamuna Expressway near the Raya Cut in Mathura, leading to two fatalities and injuring over 24 individuals, according to local police.

The buses, hailing from Aligarh and Badaun, were returning from the Mahakumbh when the accident occurred at the 110 milestone in the Raya police station area. Many passengers sustained serious injuries due to the impact.

Mathura's DIG, Shailesh Pandey, reported that thirteen people were injured in the accident. Police and emergency services rapidly responded to the scene, transferring the injured to various hospitals, including the district hospital. The Chief Medical Officer and Additional District Magistrate also arrived to oversee the provision of medical care.

Efforts are underway to identify the victims and notify their families. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision and urge travelers to drive cautiously on highways to prevent similar incidents. One deceased has been identified as a Delhi resident, and further information about the accident is being gathered.

The deceased have been placed in the district hospital mortuary as investigations continue. This accident echoes a recent tragedy where five people died when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Gujarat. All injured passengers have been hospitalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

