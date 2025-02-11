Left Menu

Odisha's Innovative Step: Premarital Counseling to Combat Rising Divorces

Amid increasing divorce rates among young couples, Odisha government plans to open a premarital counseling center. As suggested by NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the initiative aims to reduce divorces. The state will mark 2025 as 'Divorce Prevention Year' focusing on empowering women and addressing gender justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:19 IST
The Odisha government is taking decisive steps to curb the rising trend of divorces among young couples by initiating a premarital counseling center. The decision aligns with suggestions from National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spearheading the effort.

Chief Minister Majhi, during a meeting with Rahatkar at the state secretariat, emphasized the long-term benefits of providing premarriage advice, noting that such guidance could substantially lower divorce rates. The state plans to observe 2025 as 'Divorce Prevention Year' in its continuous endeavor to promote women empowerment and gender justice.

Furthermore, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida highlighted the state's commitment to women-centered initiatives, citing schemes such as Subhadra Yojana. Alongside, strategies to combat child marriage, gender-based violence, cybercrime, and workplace harassment are being reinforced, showcasing the government's comprehensive approach to these critical social issues.

