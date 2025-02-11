Left Menu

EU Budget Overhaul: A Blueprint for Future Competitiveness and Security

The European Commission is considering a substantial revamp of the EU budget to boost competitiveness, reshape foreign policy, and drive meaningful reforms across the bloc. A strategic pivot aims to address modern challenges such as security threats, economic rivalry, and fiscal rigidity, proposing new sources of revenue for sustainability.

The European Commission is on a mission to transform the forthcoming EU budget to enhance business competitiveness, strengthen EU foreign policy influence, and guide each country's reform investments funded by EU resources, according to a document revealed on Tuesday.

The proposed changes intend to shift the current budget allocation where agriculture and regional living standards consume two-thirds of the funds. Given increasing security threats from Russia, economic challenges from global powers like the US and China, and pressures from migration and natural disasters, the document advocates for a comprehensive reform of the EU financial architecture.

As preparations begin for contentious budget discussions for the 2028-2034 period, the EU's executive branch argues for a budget increase. This expansion is essential to address debt repayments starting in 2028, following pandemic-induced economic recovery measures. Criticizing the present budget's rigidity, the Commission emphasizes the necessity for a flexible, strategic financial plan accommodating urgent needs and fostering economic and social cohesion across the EU.

