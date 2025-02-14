Left Menu

BJP's Nitin Nabin Claims Lalu's Resolutions Strengthen BJP Amid Ayodhya Temple Debate

Bihar minister Nitin Nabin criticized RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav for previously opposing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Nabin claimed Lalu's resolutions strengthen the BJP, citing support for development under Nitish Kumar's NDA government. Lalu dismissed BJP's influence in the upcoming Bihar elections.

Bihar minister and BJP leader Nitin Nabin launched an attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, highlighting that his past resolutions have inadvertently bolstered the BJP. Nabin referenced Lalu's opposition to the Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya, stating that the temple's existence today contradicts Lalu's past assertions.

Nabin expressed confidence in the NDA government under Nitish Kumar, emphasizing that Bihar's populace has rejected the 'jungle raj' experienced under Lalu's administration. "The people of Bihar have embraced development and are backing Nitish Kumar's NDA government," he asserted.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, commenting on the potential ripple effects of BJP's triumph in the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Bihar's forthcoming elections, dismissed any stronghold by the BJP. He maintained that as long as he remains in the political arena, the BJP cannot clinch governance in Bihar once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

