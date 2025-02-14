Left Menu

Race Against Time: The Urgent Need for an Iran Nuclear Accord

Rafael Grossi, U.N.'s nuclear watchdog chief, warns of diminishing time to establish control over Iran's nuclear program. Despite Tehran's rapid uranium enrichment, engagements with the new U.S. administration have stalled. Grossi stresses the need for swift political action during the Munich Security Conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 14-02-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, has warned that time is slipping away for securing an agreement to limit Iran's nuclear program. Tehran continues to rapidly enrich uranium toward weapons-grade level.

In remarks to Reuters, Grossi noted the lack of political dialogue with the new U.S. administration regarding Iran, hindering substantial progress. He aims to delay a comprehensive report on Iran's nuclear activities past March, citing its limited additional value.

At the Munich Security Conference, Grossi emphasized the urgency, stating, "I think we are running out of time, but it doesn't mean that we can't do it fast." He pointed out that the International Atomic Energy Agency possesses the necessary information, yet the political will of nations is crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

