Amit Shah's Tribute at National Games: Remembering Pulwama & India's Stance on Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who perished in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, as he addressed attendees at the closing ceremony of the 38th National Games in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. Shah emphasized the pivotal sacrifices of these soldiers, marking six years since the attack, and highlighted the substantial impact on India's global stance against terrorism.

Amit Shah underscored the attack as a crucial turning point, underlining that the country's borders and armed forces should not be underestimated. He declared, "On this day in 2019, our brave soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice. This tragedy fortified our national security, and marked a decisive retaliation from Prime Minister Modi against Pakistan through airstrikes."

At the ceremony, Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami awarded top performers and recognized national records achieved during the Games. Shah announced that Uttarakhand will pass the National Games flag to Meghalaya, which plans to involve all northeastern states in hosting the next Games. Shah reiterated the NDA government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, highlighting significant steps like surgical strikes to combat threats, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi also honored the Pulwama martyrs, acknowledging their sacrifice and commitment to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)