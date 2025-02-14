Left Menu

Congress-BJP Clash: Gaurav Gogoi to Pursue Legal Action over 'Baseless' Allegations

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi plans legal action against BJP accusations linking him and his wife to the Pakistani government and George Soros's Open Society. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's claims have intensified political tensions. Gogoi dismisses allegations as malicious and baseless, demanding answers urgently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:16 IST
Congress-BJP Clash: Gaurav Gogoi to Pursue Legal Action over 'Baseless' Allegations
Congress MP from Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to recent allegations made by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has announced plans to take legal action. The accusations, which claim that Gogoi and his wife have ties to the Pakistani government and George Soros's Open Society, have been labeled as 'malicious and baseless' by Gogoi.

The controversy erupted following statements from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who suggested that the state cabinet would discuss the national security implications of these revelations. He alleged that Elizabeth Colbourn, Gogoi's wife, had concerning connections to foreign entities, intensifying the tense political discourse.

Sarma further demanded answers about Gogoi's interactions with foreign diplomats and questioned the involvement of young individuals in activities allegedly aimed at radicalization. Gogoi has vehemently refuted these claims, emphasizing that the truth will prevail and defending his and his wife's reputations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025