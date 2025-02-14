Congress-BJP Clash: Gaurav Gogoi to Pursue Legal Action over 'Baseless' Allegations

In response to recent allegations made by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has announced plans to take legal action. The accusations, which claim that Gogoi and his wife have ties to the Pakistani government and George Soros's Open Society, have been labeled as 'malicious and baseless' by Gogoi.

The controversy erupted following statements from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who suggested that the state cabinet would discuss the national security implications of these revelations. He alleged that Elizabeth Colbourn, Gogoi's wife, had concerning connections to foreign entities, intensifying the tense political discourse.

Sarma further demanded answers about Gogoi's interactions with foreign diplomats and questioned the involvement of young individuals in activities allegedly aimed at radicalization. Gogoi has vehemently refuted these claims, emphasizing that the truth will prevail and defending his and his wife's reputations.

