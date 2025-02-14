Left Menu

Peru's Copper Output Declines for the First Time in Five Years

Peru's copper production decreased by 0.7% in 2024 to 2,736,150 metric tons, following a steady recovery from the pandemic. Despite forecasts for stable output, declining ore grades and lack of new projects contributed to the drop. The Democratic Republic of the Congo surpassed Peru as the second-largest copper producer in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:37 IST
Peru's Copper Output Declines for the First Time in Five Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Peru

Peru's mining ministry announced a 0.7% reduction in copper output for 2024, measuring at 2,736,150 metric tons. This marks the first decline for the copper powerhouse after a four-year recovery period post-pandemic.

Experts in the industry had anticipated stable copper production levels, estimating figures of around 2.8 million tonnes for both 2024 and 2025. However, the drop is attributed to declining ore grades and the absence of new mining projects.

Adding to the competitive landscape, the Democratic Republic of the Congo surpassed Peru as the world's second-largest copper producer in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025