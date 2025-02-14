Left Menu

Turmoil at New India Cooperative Bank: RBI Steps In

Following business restrictions, the Reserve Bank of India superseded the New India Cooperative Bank's board, appointing an administrator to oversee recovery. Faced with governance issues, the bank's customers struggle to access funds. The majority of depositors are insured for returns; however, unrest mounts as financial mismanagement details surface.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The New India Cooperative Bank, headquartered in the city, is facing significant governance issues, leading to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) taking decisive action. On Thursday, the RBI imposed business restrictions on the bank, and by Friday, it superseded the bank's board, appointing Shreekant, a former chief general manager of SBI, as the administrator to guide its revival.

Reports have emerged highlighting major lapses, including potential misappropriation of funds by some staff. Despite the lack of clarity on the full extent of this financial mismanagement, depositors eagerly swarm the bank's branches, only to be refused entry and denied access to their savings, fuelling customer dissatisfaction.

However, 90% of the depositors are covered under deposit insurance up to Rs 5 lakh, ensuring they receive their full deposits. The RBI's intervention comes amid noticeable decreases in the bank's assets and an increase in non-performing assets, with ongoing measures in place to restrict transactions and protect depositor interests until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025