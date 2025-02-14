Left Menu

Punjab Enhances Border Security Amid Rising Threats

Punjab's Special DGP Arpit Shukla announced new measures to bolster state security, including a $30 crore investment in surveillance technology. This initiative aims to curb smuggling and improve safety following increased attacks on police stations. The state prepares to counter ISI threats misleading local youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:45 IST
Punjab Enhances Border Security Amid Rising Threats
Punjab special DGP Arpit Shukla . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent briefing in Chandigarh, Punjab's Special DGP Arpit Shukla addressed the state's escalating security concerns, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing border vigilance. Amid increasing attacks on police stations, Shukla highlighted a robust $30 crore endeavor to install surveillance cameras at strategic locations, aimed at impeding smuggler movement and thwarting infiltration.

The reinforcement includes establishing a second line of defense spanning from Fazilka to Pathankot, complementing the BSF's front-line operations. Shukla underscored the heightened efficacy of these measures, noting a rise in detection cases and a decline in incidents since implementation.

Further elaborating on state security dynamics, Shukla acknowledged Punjab's unique challenges as a border state contending with ISI influences. He detailed the government's strategic countermeasure initiatives designed to neutralize terror threats and prevent the indoctrination of village youth into disruptive activities, describing them as unknowing 'foot soldiers' in these tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025