Punjab Enhances Border Security Amid Rising Threats

In a recent briefing in Chandigarh, Punjab's Special DGP Arpit Shukla addressed the state's escalating security concerns, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing border vigilance. Amid increasing attacks on police stations, Shukla highlighted a robust $30 crore endeavor to install surveillance cameras at strategic locations, aimed at impeding smuggler movement and thwarting infiltration.

The reinforcement includes establishing a second line of defense spanning from Fazilka to Pathankot, complementing the BSF's front-line operations. Shukla underscored the heightened efficacy of these measures, noting a rise in detection cases and a decline in incidents since implementation.

Further elaborating on state security dynamics, Shukla acknowledged Punjab's unique challenges as a border state contending with ISI influences. He detailed the government's strategic countermeasure initiatives designed to neutralize terror threats and prevent the indoctrination of village youth into disruptive activities, describing them as unknowing 'foot soldiers' in these tensions.

