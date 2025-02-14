Punjab Enhances Border Security Amid Rising Threats
Punjab's Special DGP Arpit Shukla announced new measures to bolster state security, including a $30 crore investment in surveillance technology. This initiative aims to curb smuggling and improve safety following increased attacks on police stations. The state prepares to counter ISI threats misleading local youth.
In a recent briefing in Chandigarh, Punjab's Special DGP Arpit Shukla addressed the state's escalating security concerns, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing border vigilance. Amid increasing attacks on police stations, Shukla highlighted a robust $30 crore endeavor to install surveillance cameras at strategic locations, aimed at impeding smuggler movement and thwarting infiltration.
The reinforcement includes establishing a second line of defense spanning from Fazilka to Pathankot, complementing the BSF's front-line operations. Shukla underscored the heightened efficacy of these measures, noting a rise in detection cases and a decline in incidents since implementation.
Further elaborating on state security dynamics, Shukla acknowledged Punjab's unique challenges as a border state contending with ISI influences. He detailed the government's strategic countermeasure initiatives designed to neutralize terror threats and prevent the indoctrination of village youth into disruptive activities, describing them as unknowing 'foot soldiers' in these tensions.
