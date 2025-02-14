Pawan Kalyan Calls for Reinstatement of Palani-Tirupati Transport Services

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited the Palani Murugan temple in Madurai to offer prayers, emphasizing the importance of spiritual observance. During his visit, Kalyan addressed the media, revealing plans to meet with Andhra Pradesh Transport Corporation officials about reinstating the Palani-Tirupati daily bus service, discontinued amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kalyan also mentioned his intention to discuss with the central government the establishment of a daily train service between Palani and Tirupati. His visit coincides with the Thaipusam festival in Tamil Nadu, a significant religious event that saw thousands of devotees gathering at Murugan shrines, particularly in the revered Aarupadai Veedu.

While Kalyan stressed that spiritual sites should remain free from political discourse, he expressed commitment to addressing practical transportation needs affecting devotees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings for Thaipusam, highlighting the cultural and spiritual importance of the festival, which drew crowds to temples across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)