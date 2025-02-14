Andhra Pradesh Intensifies Efforts Against Bird Flu Outbreak

Amid the escalating bird flu concerns, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken decisive actions across three affected districts, culling over one lakh hens. Strict containment protocols have been designated, with specific zones marked to curb the spread.

Eluru district has emerged as a hotspot, prompting officials to act swiftly. Authorities confirmed the outbreak following reports of massive chicken deaths in Badampudi, Unguturu. Laboratory tests affirmed the presence of the virus, leading to the rapid deployment of control measures.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is actively collaborating with national health experts to mitigate the outbreak. Meanwhile, the public has been reassured by ministers who stress the decreasing number of cases despite the serious situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)