Boosting Livestock Productivity: A Path to Rural Prosperity

The government is prioritizing livestock productivity and disease control to enhance food security, employment, and economic growth. With millions relying on livestock, these efforts aim to boost rural prosperity. A dedicated awareness month has been initiated to maximize the sector's impact, collaborating closely with states and promoting sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:34 IST
The government is amplifying its focus on enhancing livestock productivity and improving disease control measures, according to Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, S P Singh Baghel.

At a recent event, Baghel emphasized the pivotal role that the livestock sector plays in food security, generating employment, and contributing to economic growth. Official statements highlighted the sector's significance in supporting millions of rural farmers who depend on livestock for milk, meat, eggs, wool, leather, and manure.

As part of the rural development agenda, the government aims to strengthen the livestock sector, promoting sustainable practices and expanding employment through various schemes. The Department of Animal Husbandry has extended the Animal Husbandry and Animal Welfare Awareness Month until March 2025 to broaden its outreach and impact.

