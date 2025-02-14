Record-Breaking Devotion: Over 500 Million Attend 2025 Mahakumbh

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accompanied by his wife Amruta and daughter Divija, joined the record-breaking congregation of more than 500 million worshippers at the 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Amidst offering prayers at the revered Triveni Sangam, Fadnavis expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in what is described as the world's largest spiritual gathering.

Praising the flawless management and organization of the event, Fadnavis commended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed happiness over the attendance. The Fadnavis family, along with millions of devotees, marks a significant cultural and spiritual journey, reflecting the Kumbh Mela's global appeal and participation.

This year's Mahakumbh, characterized by a commitment to cleanliness with hundreds of workers ensuring the upkeep of the sacred site, is also witnessing a substantial crackdown on misleading information, particularly on social media, to maintain event integrity. UP authorities have taken stringent action against misinformation and ensured effective traffic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)