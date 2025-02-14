Left Menu

India's Budget 2025-26: Paving the Way for a Nuclear Renaissance

Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised India's 2025-26 budget, which emphasizes technological innovation and energy independence. He highlighted private sector participation in the nuclear industry as transformative, with plans for advanced technologies and small modular reactors. The government aims for a 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047, boosting self-reliance and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:12 IST
India's Budget 2025-26: Paving the Way for a Nuclear Renaissance
Union Minister of Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh has lauded the Union Budget 2025-26 as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership. Addressing a press briefing at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Singh elaborated on how the budget is a blueprint for a technologically advanced, self-reliant India.

The Minister highlighted pioneering initiatives within the budget, emphasizing its focus on technological innovation and energy self-sufficiency. A landmark decision allowing private sector participation in the nuclear industry was termed a 'game-changer,' with significant implications for India's energy landscape. Singh asserted that these measures would elevate India to a leading position in global nuclear technology by 2047.

Expounding on the 'Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat,' Singh detailed its comprehensive plan to enhance domestic nuclear capabilities. The mission encourages private investment and aims to deploy advanced nuclear technologies, supported by a Rs 20,000 crore allocation for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). This initiative aims to achieve a 100 GW nuclear power capacity by 2047, contributing to carbon emission reduction and sustainable energy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025