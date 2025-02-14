India's Budget 2025-26: Paving the Way for a Nuclear Renaissance

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh has lauded the Union Budget 2025-26 as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership. Addressing a press briefing at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Singh elaborated on how the budget is a blueprint for a technologically advanced, self-reliant India.

The Minister highlighted pioneering initiatives within the budget, emphasizing its focus on technological innovation and energy self-sufficiency. A landmark decision allowing private sector participation in the nuclear industry was termed a 'game-changer,' with significant implications for India's energy landscape. Singh asserted that these measures would elevate India to a leading position in global nuclear technology by 2047.

Expounding on the 'Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat,' Singh detailed its comprehensive plan to enhance domestic nuclear capabilities. The mission encourages private investment and aims to deploy advanced nuclear technologies, supported by a Rs 20,000 crore allocation for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). This initiative aims to achieve a 100 GW nuclear power capacity by 2047, contributing to carbon emission reduction and sustainable energy goals.

