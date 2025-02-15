Crisis at Chornobyl: Drone Breach Raises Nuclear Concerns

CHORNOBYL, Ukraine – A Russian drone attack significantly damaged the containment structure of the defunct Chornobyl nuclear power plant, sparking concerns over a potential release of radioactive materials, confirmed a senior nuclear official on Friday.

Oleksandr Tytarchuk, the chief engineer of the plant, revealed to reporters that the barrier designed to halt the spread of nuclear substances has been compromised. This statement came following the attack that breached the structure on February 14.

The drone managed to penetrate the outer cover of the containment vessel, which was finalized in 2019, and detonated within the confines, effectively dismantling its pre-planned protective capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)