Crisis at Chornobyl: Drone Breach Raises Nuclear Concerns

A Russian drone attack severely damaged the containment structure at Chornobyl, raising fears of radioactive material release. The drone penetrated the outer shell of the structure, which was completed in 2019, and exploded inside, compromising its original design functionality.

CHORNOBYL, Ukraine – A Russian drone attack significantly damaged the containment structure of the defunct Chornobyl nuclear power plant, sparking concerns over a potential release of radioactive materials, confirmed a senior nuclear official on Friday.

Oleksandr Tytarchuk, the chief engineer of the plant, revealed to reporters that the barrier designed to halt the spread of nuclear substances has been compromised. This statement came following the attack that breached the structure on February 14.

The drone managed to penetrate the outer cover of the containment vessel, which was finalized in 2019, and detonated within the confines, effectively dismantling its pre-planned protective capacity.

