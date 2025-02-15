Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Bold Energy Moves: A Clean Future

Andhra Pradesh's chief secretary, K Vijayanand, urged officials to ensure steady power supply amid rising demand. With a focus on clean energy, including solar and wind, the state aims to enhance its power infrastructure. Strategic projects and renewable efforts are pivotal to maintaining its energy leadership.

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Secretary K Vijayanand pressed for dependable power supply to farmers and uninterrupted electricity to consumers for the approaching summer. Reviewing the state's power scenario, he stressed on cooperative efforts for nine hours of free agricultural power and 24x7 service for others, against an anticipated rise in demand.

Vijayanand unveiled plans for APGENCO to spearhead power generation during peak demand, promising government support in coal procurement. Turning to renewable energy, Andhra Pradesh commits to adding 72.6 GW capacity over six years, highlighting sanctioned projects worth Rs 85,727 crore, ranging across solar, wind, and bio-energy efforts.

The chief secretary also emphasized the integration of smart meters and celebrated rooftop solar achievements under various government schemes, urging adherence to project timelines to sustain the state's leadership in power reforms. Periodic progress reports and seamless execution are vital to Andhra Pradesh's ambition of a clean energy future.

