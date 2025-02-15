Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Sweep Bookshops for Banned Literature

In sweeping operations, Jammu and Kashmir police targeted bookshops in Handwara to seize banned Jamaat-e-Islami literature. Several shops were checked with emphasis on sensitive areas, leading to seizures and warnings issued to proprietors. The crackdown aims to curb the spread of unlawful content disturbing public order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:43 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police Sweep Bookshops for Banned Literature
Police conducted raids on Bookshops in Handwar,Jammu and Kashmir. (Pic/press release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive operation, police in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir, have conducted comprehensive checks on bookshops to halt the dissemination of banned Jamaat-e-Islami literature, according to an official statement. The operation prioritized sensitive regions, including Kralgund, Villgam, Qalamabad, and Handwara town, adhering strictly to legal protocols.

During these intensive searches, authorities seized multiple copies of illegal literature, emphasizing the importance of stringent compliance with the law. Shop owners were sternly warned against possessing, selling, or distributing such materials, and educated on the legal repercussions of such actions.

The police reaffirm their commitment to upholding peace and order in the region. Citizens are called upon to remain alert, report any unlawful activities, and support law enforcement efforts to prevent the circulation of prohibited literature. Investigations continue, and violators will face appropriate legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025