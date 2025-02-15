Jammu and Kashmir Police Sweep Bookshops for Banned Literature

In a decisive operation, police in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir, have conducted comprehensive checks on bookshops to halt the dissemination of banned Jamaat-e-Islami literature, according to an official statement. The operation prioritized sensitive regions, including Kralgund, Villgam, Qalamabad, and Handwara town, adhering strictly to legal protocols.

During these intensive searches, authorities seized multiple copies of illegal literature, emphasizing the importance of stringent compliance with the law. Shop owners were sternly warned against possessing, selling, or distributing such materials, and educated on the legal repercussions of such actions.

The police reaffirm their commitment to upholding peace and order in the region. Citizens are called upon to remain alert, report any unlawful activities, and support law enforcement efforts to prevent the circulation of prohibited literature. Investigations continue, and violators will face appropriate legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)