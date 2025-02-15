Left Menu

ED's Mega Seizure: Cryptocurrency Scam Uncovered

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a record-breaking seizure of cryptocurrency worth Rs 1,646 crore in a massive money laundering investigation involving the fraudulent BitConnect investment scheme. Numerous depositors were defrauded with promises of high returns. The scheme included untraceable crypto transactions and foreign investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:04 IST
ED's Mega Seizure: Cryptocurrency Scam Uncovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking operation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized cryptocurrency valued at Rs 1,646 crore, marking its largest confiscation in a money laundering case targeting the BitConnect scam.

The ED's Ahmedabad office executed a series of searches, unearthing Rs 13.50 lakh in cash, an SUV, and various digital devices linked to the fraudulent investment initiative.

Originating from a Surat Police FIR, the investigation revealed schemes involving fake securities sales, enticing investors with promises of high returns through fictitious trading bots, with the scam honed between 2016 and 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025