ED's Mega Seizure: Cryptocurrency Scam Uncovered
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a record-breaking seizure of cryptocurrency worth Rs 1,646 crore in a massive money laundering investigation involving the fraudulent BitConnect investment scheme. Numerous depositors were defrauded with promises of high returns. The scheme included untraceable crypto transactions and foreign investments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:04 IST
- India
In a groundbreaking operation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized cryptocurrency valued at Rs 1,646 crore, marking its largest confiscation in a money laundering case targeting the BitConnect scam.
The ED's Ahmedabad office executed a series of searches, unearthing Rs 13.50 lakh in cash, an SUV, and various digital devices linked to the fraudulent investment initiative.
Originating from a Surat Police FIR, the investigation revealed schemes involving fake securities sales, enticing investors with promises of high returns through fictitious trading bots, with the scam honed between 2016 and 2018.
