ED's Mega Seizure: Cryptocurrency Scam Uncovered

In a groundbreaking operation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized cryptocurrency valued at Rs 1,646 crore, marking its largest confiscation in a money laundering case targeting the BitConnect scam.

The ED's Ahmedabad office executed a series of searches, unearthing Rs 13.50 lakh in cash, an SUV, and various digital devices linked to the fraudulent investment initiative.

Originating from a Surat Police FIR, the investigation revealed schemes involving fake securities sales, enticing investors with promises of high returns through fictitious trading bots, with the scam honed between 2016 and 2018.

