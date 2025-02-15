Left Menu

Sanjay Singh Decries Alleged Political Vendetta Against Satyendar Jain

AAP leader Sanjay Singh criticizes the government's call for prosecuting Satyendar Jain, labelling it as illegal and malicious. He argues that Jain's long imprisonment and delayed prosecution seek to undermine the party, emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's role in these actions.

Sanjay Singh Decries Alleged Political Vendetta Against Satyendar Jain
Sanjay Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited statement to ANI, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh condemned the government's recent move to seek presidential approval for prosecuting fellow party leader Satyendar Jain. Singh characterized the action as an illegal and malicious attempt to target the AAP, painting it as part of a broader political vendetta.

Singh pointedly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of orchestrating Jain's arrest with ulterior motives, claiming that despite Jain's 23-month-long detention, no tangible evidence was found. He expressed astonishment over the authorities' pursuit of a prosecution sanction after Jain had already been granted bail, describing it as a clear sign of political machinations.

According to insider sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs pursued President's approval to initiate legal proceedings against the former Delhi minister under Section 18 of the Bharatiya Suraksha Nagrik Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The collection of evidence by the Enforcement Directorate has prompted this contentious move, stirring public and political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

