Empowering Futures: Project 'Nanda-Sunanda' Transforming Lives of Orphaned Girls

In a landmark initiative aimed at transforming the lives of orphaned and disadvantaged girls, District Magistrate Savin Bansal has launched the 'Nanda-Sunanda' project. This visionary program focuses on providing vital educational funding for graduation, post-graduation, and skill development, according to a press release.

Officially launched by District Magistrate Bansal and Chief Development Officer Abhinav Shah, the project saw the distribution of Rs 2,44,731 to seven girls. Among those benefiting were Roshni, Ronak, Shashank, Meena, Akansh, Mansi Sahu, and Vidhi. These young women, stricken by poverty and personal challenges, received crucial financial support under the 'Nanda Sunanda Project' and the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme.

The project underscores the district administration's commitment to aiding these girls, ensuring they acquire the education and skills needed for self-reliance. In recognition of each girl's unique circumstances, funds ranged from Rs 15,000 to Rs 58,256, depending on their course requirements and professional aspirations. Future plans involve selecting more beneficiaries through community outreach and meticulous selection processes.

