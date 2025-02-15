Left Menu

Empowering Futures: Project 'Nanda-Sunanda' Transforming Lives of Orphaned Girls

Project 'Nanda-Sunanda', initiated by District Magistrate Savin Bansal, aims to empower orphaned and underprivileged girls by funding their higher education and skill development. The project was launched with financial support provided to selected girls, ensuring fair selection through a multidisciplinary committee to foster transparency and opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:02 IST
Empowering Futures: Project 'Nanda-Sunanda' Transforming Lives of Orphaned Girls
Dehradun, DM Savin Bansal during launch of project Project 'Nanda-Sunanda'(Photo/ State government). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark initiative aimed at transforming the lives of orphaned and disadvantaged girls, District Magistrate Savin Bansal has launched the 'Nanda-Sunanda' project. This visionary program focuses on providing vital educational funding for graduation, post-graduation, and skill development, according to a press release.

Officially launched by District Magistrate Bansal and Chief Development Officer Abhinav Shah, the project saw the distribution of Rs 2,44,731 to seven girls. Among those benefiting were Roshni, Ronak, Shashank, Meena, Akansh, Mansi Sahu, and Vidhi. These young women, stricken by poverty and personal challenges, received crucial financial support under the 'Nanda Sunanda Project' and the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme.

The project underscores the district administration's commitment to aiding these girls, ensuring they acquire the education and skills needed for self-reliance. In recognition of each girl's unique circumstances, funds ranged from Rs 15,000 to Rs 58,256, depending on their course requirements and professional aspirations. Future plans involve selecting more beneficiaries through community outreach and meticulous selection processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025