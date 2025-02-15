Left Menu

Kerala Urged to Accelerate Wayanad Landslide Rehabilitation Efforts

Kerala BJP President K Surendran urges the state government to expedite rehabilitation for Wayanad landslide victims, citing over Rs 500 crore allocated by the central government. Opposition leaders stress the need for swift action to support the displaced and rebuild affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:45 IST
Kerala BJP President K Surendran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala BJP President K Surendran called on the state government to quickly begin rehabilitation for victims of the Wayanad landslide, emphasizing that the central government has provided over Rs 500 crore for this purpose. The call for immediate action comes as Wayanad residents are in urgent need of support.

Further pressure comes from Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, who highlighted that sustained efforts by locals and political pressure compelled the central government to release funds. Back in July, the devastating landslide claimed more than 300 lives and caused extensive damage in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the assembly of receiving Rs 712 crore for relief efforts. He outlined plans for purchasing land and constructing homes, with provisions for additional financial support for those opting to live outside new townships. Immediate steps are essential to ensuring relief is effectively delivered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

