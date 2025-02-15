Tragic Incident in Munich: Mother and Daughter Succumb to Injuries

A 37-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter have died following a tragic incident in Munich where they were struck by a car driven by an Afghan national. The German police confirmed the fatalities on Saturday.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, has raised concerns over road safety and security in public spaces. The driver allegedly plowed into a crowd, causing widespread alarm and injuries to several individuals.

This unfortunate event is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities pedestrians face. Authorities are continuing their investigation to understand the motive and circumstances surrounding the shocking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)