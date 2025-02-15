Left Menu

Karnataka Refutes Claims of Misusing Jal Jeevan Mission Funds

The Karnataka government has strongly denied allegations of misusing Jal Jeevan Mission funds, emphasizing its diligent spending and additional contributions to the project. Despite delays in central funds, Karnataka maintains its unwavering commitment to the mission, urging the Centre to expedite pending releases to ensure continued progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:14 IST
Karnataka Refutes Claims of Misusing Jal Jeevan Mission Funds
Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has firmly denied allegations regarding the misappropriation of funds allocated for the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), asserting that the state has not only properly utilized central funds but also provided additional resources to support the project's swift implementation, according to official statements.

As of February 2025, Karnataka has utilized 99.95% of the Rs 11,760 crores released by the Centre. The state government clarifies that the figure mentioned by the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti represents an indicative allocation, not an actual amount disbursed, thus challenging claims of underutilization as misleading.

Despite delays in the release of funds from the central government, particularly for the 2024-25 fiscal year, Karnataka has advanced Rs 4,977.25 crores from its own budget to maintain progress on JJM projects. Minister Priyank Kharge highlights the state's proactive measures and calls for expedited central fund releases to meet Jal Jeevan Mission objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025