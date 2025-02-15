Karnataka Refutes Claims of Misusing Jal Jeevan Mission Funds

The Karnataka government has firmly denied allegations regarding the misappropriation of funds allocated for the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), asserting that the state has not only properly utilized central funds but also provided additional resources to support the project's swift implementation, according to official statements.

As of February 2025, Karnataka has utilized 99.95% of the Rs 11,760 crores released by the Centre. The state government clarifies that the figure mentioned by the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti represents an indicative allocation, not an actual amount disbursed, thus challenging claims of underutilization as misleading.

Despite delays in the release of funds from the central government, particularly for the 2024-25 fiscal year, Karnataka has advanced Rs 4,977.25 crores from its own budget to maintain progress on JJM projects. Minister Priyank Kharge highlights the state's proactive measures and calls for expedited central fund releases to meet Jal Jeevan Mission objectives.

