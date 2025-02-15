Left Menu

CM Saini Advocates Early Detection on World Childhood Cancer Day

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini marked World Childhood Cancer Day by visiting cancer survivor children in New Delhi. He advocated early detection and awareness to combat rising cancer cases. The state offers extensive support including free travel and pensions for patients, emphasizing education through rallies and seminars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:28 IST
CM Saini Advocates Early Detection on World Childhood Cancer Day
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini blesses cancer survivor children (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On World Childhood Cancer Day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited several young cancer survivors at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi. Accompanied by parents and doctors, CM Saini emphasized the importance of early detection in cancer treatment, according to an official release.

During his visit, the Chief Minister offered blessings to the children, expressing wishes for their bright futures. He received artwork created by the children, symbolizing hope and resilience, and reiterated the significance of increased awareness about childhood cancer. He noted a concerning rise in cancer cases across all ages, underscoring the need for education to facilitate timely symptom recognition and proper medical examination.

CM Saini also engaged with doctors from Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, appreciating their efforts in helping the children recover. The Haryana government is actively raising cancer awareness and providing support through initiatives like free bus travel, monthly pensions, awareness rallies, and health camps. Institutions such as Atal Cancer Hospital, PGIMS Rohtak, and National Cancer Institute play vital roles in offering necessary health services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025