CM Saini Advocates Early Detection on World Childhood Cancer Day

On World Childhood Cancer Day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited several young cancer survivors at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi. Accompanied by parents and doctors, CM Saini emphasized the importance of early detection in cancer treatment, according to an official release.

During his visit, the Chief Minister offered blessings to the children, expressing wishes for their bright futures. He received artwork created by the children, symbolizing hope and resilience, and reiterated the significance of increased awareness about childhood cancer. He noted a concerning rise in cancer cases across all ages, underscoring the need for education to facilitate timely symptom recognition and proper medical examination.

CM Saini also engaged with doctors from Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, appreciating their efforts in helping the children recover. The Haryana government is actively raising cancer awareness and providing support through initiatives like free bus travel, monthly pensions, awareness rallies, and health camps. Institutions such as Atal Cancer Hospital, PGIMS Rohtak, and National Cancer Institute play vital roles in offering necessary health services.

