Bank of Maharashtra to Establish International Branch at GIFT City

The Bank of Maharashtra received the Reserve Bank of India's nod to establish its inaugural International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Unit at GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

Marking the bank's first global branch from India, this development signifies a major step in the bank's growth trajectory, according to BoM MD & CEO Nidhu Saxena.

Strategically placed at GIFT City, a key element in India's international financial vision, the branch will cater to a wide array of international financial operations, benefiting clients with foreign currency needs.

