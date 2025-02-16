Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra to Establish International Branch at GIFT City

The Bank of Maharashtra has received approval to set up its first international branch at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City, Gujarat. This initiative aligns with India's goal to become a global financial hub and will enhance the bank's international operations and service offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bank of Maharashtra received the Reserve Bank of India's nod to establish its inaugural International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Unit at GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

Marking the bank's first global branch from India, this development signifies a major step in the bank's growth trajectory, according to BoM MD & CEO Nidhu Saxena.

Strategically placed at GIFT City, a key element in India's international financial vision, the branch will cater to a wide array of international financial operations, benefiting clients with foreign currency needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

