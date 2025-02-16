Boosting Farmer Incomes: Bilaspur's Bold Horticulture Initiative
The horticulture department's district-level committee has approved an Rs 8.5 crore annual plan under the Integrated Horticulture Development Project for Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. This initiative, led by Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq, aims to double farmers' incomes through modern techniques, water management, and structural assistance.
The district-level committee of the horticulture department has given the green light to an ambitious Rs 8.5 crore plan aimed at revolutionizing agriculture in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh. The plan falls under the Integrated Horticulture Development Project for the year 2025-26.
Approval for the project was granted after thorough discussions conducted by the district-level mission committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq. The comprehensive dialogue underscored the project's significance in the region's agro-sector advancement.
Deputy Commissioner Sadiq highlighted the scheme's primary goal: to double farmers' incomes by enhancing production capacity. This will be achieved using advanced techniques, improved plantation assistance, optimized water management, and enhanced structural support for local gardeners.
