Boosting Farmer Incomes: Bilaspur's Bold Horticulture Initiative

The district-level committee of the horticulture department has given the green light to an ambitious Rs 8.5 crore plan aimed at revolutionizing agriculture in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh. The plan falls under the Integrated Horticulture Development Project for the year 2025-26.

Approval for the project was granted after thorough discussions conducted by the district-level mission committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq. The comprehensive dialogue underscored the project's significance in the region's agro-sector advancement.

Deputy Commissioner Sadiq highlighted the scheme's primary goal: to double farmers' incomes by enhancing production capacity. This will be achieved using advanced techniques, improved plantation assistance, optimized water management, and enhanced structural support for local gardeners.

(With inputs from agencies.)