Left Menu

Banking Betrayal: Inside the Misappropriation Scandal

Hitesh Mehta and Dharmesh Paun were remanded by a court until February 21 for allegedly misappropriating Rs 122 crore from New India Cooperative Bank. Mehta confessed in front of the RBI, implicating a wider network. The Reserve Bank imposed restrictions and appointed an administrator following the scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:43 IST
Banking Betrayal: Inside the Misappropriation Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A legal storm has erupted as the court has remanded Hitesh Mehta, general manager of New India Cooperative Bank, and his accomplice Dharmesh Paun till February 21. They are accused of a Rs 122 crore misappropriation from the bank.

The Economic Offences Wing of the police revealed Mehta's confession before the Reserve Bank of India, indicating possible deeper involvement by others. A complaint by the bank's acting CEO, Devarshi Ghosh, triggered the investigation. The inquiry is critical as public deposits and the financial integrity of the bank are at stake.

Mehta and Paun face charges under sections related to criminal breach of trust and conspiracy. To safeguard depositor interests, the Reserve Bank has appointed an administrator and suspended the board while imposing withdrawal restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025