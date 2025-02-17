Left Menu

CRPF Opens New Chapter in Education at Naxal-Hit Sukma-Bijapur Border

A new school established by the CRPF and local authorities in the conflict-ridden Sukma-Bijapur area marks a significant step towards education and safety, transforming the region once dominated by Naxal influence. The initiative aims to rebuild trust and provide children with educational and nutritional support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 10:20 IST
CRPF Opens New Chapter in Education at Naxal-Hit Sukma-Bijapur Border
Student at the Tekalgudem school (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has made a groundbreaking move by opening a school in Tekalgudem, situated on the tumultuous Sukma-Bijapur border, a region long-strangled by Naxal insurgency. This area has seen numerous casualties among security forces personnel committed to safeguarding this strategically important zone.

Previously known for obstructing educational initiatives, Naxal forces had vehemently opposed the establishment of schools in the region, even resorting to violence against those attempting to promote education. The 2021 abduction of CRPF constable Rakeshwar Singh Manhas highlighted the security challenges in the area. Nonetheless, the 150th battalion of the CRPF, in conjunction with local police and administrative efforts, has begun reshaping the community's landscape.

Local residents hail the initiative as transformative. According to one Tekalgudem resident, the village had no formal education facilities due to Naxal intimidation. Now, the CRPF's latest efforts not only provide a new school but also daily meals and educational resources for children. Superintendent of Police of Sukma, Kiran Gangaram Chavan, emphasized that the ongoing 'Naxal Elimination Drive' supports this educational renaissance. This drive has significantly contributed to regaining villagers' trust and integrating them with governmental systems, offering hope for continued peace and development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025