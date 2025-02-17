CRPF Opens New Chapter in Education at Naxal-Hit Sukma-Bijapur Border

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has made a groundbreaking move by opening a school in Tekalgudem, situated on the tumultuous Sukma-Bijapur border, a region long-strangled by Naxal insurgency. This area has seen numerous casualties among security forces personnel committed to safeguarding this strategically important zone.

Previously known for obstructing educational initiatives, Naxal forces had vehemently opposed the establishment of schools in the region, even resorting to violence against those attempting to promote education. The 2021 abduction of CRPF constable Rakeshwar Singh Manhas highlighted the security challenges in the area. Nonetheless, the 150th battalion of the CRPF, in conjunction with local police and administrative efforts, has begun reshaping the community's landscape.

Local residents hail the initiative as transformative. According to one Tekalgudem resident, the village had no formal education facilities due to Naxal intimidation. Now, the CRPF's latest efforts not only provide a new school but also daily meals and educational resources for children. Superintendent of Police of Sukma, Kiran Gangaram Chavan, emphasized that the ongoing 'Naxal Elimination Drive' supports this educational renaissance. This drive has significantly contributed to regaining villagers' trust and integrating them with governmental systems, offering hope for continued peace and development in the region.

