Bihar and CBSE School Board Exams Kick-Off Nationwide

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) initiated its Class 10 Matric final examinations on Monday, spanning until February 25. The exams launched with Hindi as the first subject and will follow a two-session schedule: a morning session from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and an afternoon session from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Entry into the examination centers is tightly regulated, with students required to arrive by 9 am for the morning session and between 1 pm and 1:30 pm for the afternoon session. At Kamla Nehru Higher School Examination Centre, Gardanibagh, students were seen eagerly lining up as the exams commenced.

In parallel, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) smoothly began its board exams for Classes 10 and 12 on February 15, with exams taking place at over 7,780 centers for Class 10 and 995 for Class 12. CBSE has executed strict protocols across 7,842 centers worldwide to ensure a secure and efficient environment for the 42 lakh students undertaking these exams across 26 countries.

