Delhi Residents Reassured: Mild Aftershocks Pose No Threat

Dr. OP Mishra, Director of the National Centre for Seismology, reassures Delhi residents that recent aftershocks are natural and pose no threat after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake. The epicenter was in Dhaula Kuan, with no reported casualties. Precautions are advised as structures, not earthquakes, pose risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:45 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. OP Mishra, Director of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), has assured Delhi residents that there is no reason for concern as the aftershocks following the 4.0-magnitude earthquake that struck the national capital early Monday are of lesser magnitude and considered "natural." The initial tremor was felt at 5:36 AM, originating just 5 kilometers below the surface.

In an interview with ANI, Mishra detailed that the earthquake's epicenter was in the Dhaula Kuan area, which is known to fall under a seismic zone. According to Mishra, minor earthquakes are not uncommon in this region, and Delhi experienced a similar 4.7-magnitude quake in 2007. "There is nothing to worry about. It is a seismic zone there," he emphasized.

Explaining the cause, Mishra noted the influence of in-situ material heterogeneity. After the main earthquake of 4.0 magnitude, the aftershocks expected to follow are naturally lesser by 1.2 magnitudes. The earthquake was followed by tremors in Bihar later that morning, originating from a depth of 10 kilometers. Mishra clarified that these events are unrelated, emphasizing structural safety, noting that the real danger during earthquakes often comes from collapsing buildings rather than the seismic activity itself.

